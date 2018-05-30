American Airlines makes emergency landing in Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) An American Airlines flight that departed Trinidad en route to Miami, Florida yesterday made an emergency landing in Piarco after one of the pilots said that he heard screaming coming from the plane’s cargo hold.

The plane was examined by security officers at the airport and it turned out to be nothing.

The Airports Authority said that at 7.18 a.m. or about 40 minutes after the AA flight 2282 departed on Tuesday, the captain radioed back to the Piarco International Airport saying that he was hearing some noises coming from the cargo bay area of the jet.

He said it sounded like someone screaming.

At 7.42 a.m. the flight landed back at Piarco and the passengers were deplaned and all the baggage was removed.

Airports Authority security personnel gave the plate a thorough check and no indication of security breaches was discovered.

Passengers re-boarded the aircraft and the flight departed again at 9:47 a.m.

AA said that they will continue to be vigilant.