T&T CJ’s friend Kern Romero was not murdered

(Trinidad Express) Convicted fraudster Kern Romero was not murdered. Romero, 32, a friend of Chief Justice Ivor Archie, died on Sunday night at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex from complications associated with an illness.
A relative who did not wish to be named told the Express on Wednesday Romero had been ailing for some time. “He was admitted to hospital two weeks ago by a close friend when he started getting shortness of breath. He stopped speaking last Friday (May 25) and was taken to the Intensive Care Unit that same day.