T&T couple found shot dead at home

Killed: Dipchan Heeralal

(Trinidad Express) A couple has been found dead at their Williamsville home.

Farmer Dipchan Heeralal, 53 and Radha Baldeo, 53 were discovered at their American Flats, Williamsville home around 4 p.m. Their bodies bore gunshot wounds.

Relatives said the last time they saw Heeralal was around 5p.m. on Wednesday. Yesterday afternoon they went to the house to look for them and stumbled upon their bodies.

The house in which the farmer and his wife were found.

The couple reared ducks for a living.

Officers from the Princes Town and Gasparillo police stations were at the scene.

Councilor for the area Vashti Sookhoo was also present. She said while there has been an increase in criminal activity in the area, murders are rare. “This is very shocking for us in the community,” she told the Express.

