Four dead in bizarre two-bike collision in Jamaica

(Jamaica Observer) NEGRIL, Westmoreland — Two women were among four people killed in a bizarre, two-motorcycle collision on the Sheffield main road here on Wednesday night.

Another woman, who was a pillion passenger on one of the motorcycles, has been hospitalised in critical but stable condition.

The deceased, all of Westmoreland addresses, have been identified as: 31-year-old photographer, Everton Spence of Sheffield district; 32-year-old selector, Ryan Robinson, also called DJ Force Ripe; 21-year-old Shekira Horton, and 20-year-old Kadean Campbell, all of Whitehall in Negril.

According to the police, about 9:00 pm a Honda 600 motorcycle, which was being driven by Robinson, was travelling along the road when it collided with a Prestani CG150 motorcycle driven by Spence, that was travelling in the opposite direction.

It is reported that Spence, who was travelling home from work, was in the process of turning into his yard when the collision occurred.

Spence and his female pillion passenger, as well as Robinson and his two pillion passengers — Hawthorne and Campbell — spilled from the motorcycles and sustained multiple injuries.

The five were taken to hospital where Spence, Robinson, Hawthorne, and Campbell were pronounced dead, and the other female admitted.