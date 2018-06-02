Regional News

Jamaica cops kill four in gunfight; three firearms seized

By

(Jamaica Observer) Four young men were yesterday shot dead during a firefight with police from the St Catherine South Division in Cressa Lane, Old Braeton. The men were not identified up to press time last night.

Officers said firearms were seized by the police following the shooting.

Senior Superintendent in charge of the division Clive Blair told the Jamaica Observer last night that, about 4:05 pm, the police received information that the men, who were said to be involved in criminal activities, were in the community.

“On the arrival of a police party they were greeted with gunfire by a group of armed men. The gunfire was returned and the men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. All injured men were taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where they were pronounced dead while undergoing treatment,” Senior Superintendent Blair explained.

INDECOM investigator Floyd McNabb (right) along with a policeman cross the crime scene tape. (Jamaica Gleaner photo)

Blair said, based on information received, the men were not from the area. However, he could not confirm a report that they were among gunmen shot up a funeral on Waltham Park Road in Kingston, on the weekend, killing the hearse driver and a 17-year- old boy.

