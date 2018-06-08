Massy recalls glucose in Barbados

(Barbados Nation) Massy Distribution (Barbados) Ltd., on behalf of Regal Products Limited, the manufacturer for Regal products out of Trinidad and Tobago, has issued a voluntary recall for Regal Glucose – 225 grammes.

The product recall was initiated as a result of a discovery that some glucose boxes have been found to contain baking soda.

Massy Distribution is advising customers with this product to immediately return all sealed packages of Regal Glucose (225 grammes) to the point of purchase for immediate refund.