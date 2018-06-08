Regional News

Massy recalls glucose in Barbados

By

(Barbados Nation) Massy Distribution (Barbados) Ltd., on behalf of Regal Products Limited, the manufacturer for Regal products out of Trinidad and Tobago, has issued a voluntary recall for Regal Glucose – 225 grammes.

The product recall was initiated as a result of a discovery that some glucose boxes have been found to contain baking soda. 

Massy Distribution is advising customers with this product to immediately return all sealed packages of Regal Glucose (225 grammes) to the point of purchase for immediate refund.

 

More in Regional News

Guns, ammo found in T&T mosque

default placeholder

U.S. sending 1,600 immigration detainees to federal prisons

Brazil front-runner softens view on Chinese investment

Bermuda judge rules against law banning gay marriage

default placeholder

Jamaica Labour Ministry meets with China Harbour, Sinopharm over protesting workers

Agri Minister: Land fraud rampant across T&T

PDVSA presses clients to change trade terms, mulls force majeure –sources

Jamaica Health Minister announces restriction on sugary drinks in schools

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×