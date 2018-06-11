Regional News

Teen gunned down in Princes Town

Killed: Eric Ganesh

(Trinidad Express) Eric Ganesh was shot and killed while customizing a motorcycle on Saturday night.

Ganesh, 19, of St Charles Village, Princes Town, was shot around 10.35 p.m.

Ganesh was applying graphic designs on a motorcycle when a gunman approached. He opened fire and the student was shot in the head, police said. The assailant then escaped.

Ganesh died in his neighbour’s yard, the scene of the crime. The neighbours are related to councillor for Corinth/Cedar Hill, Shawn Premchand who lives a short distance away.

Premchand renewed his call for more security systems and surveillance cameras to be installed.

Superintendent Pardasie of the Princes Town area and homicide officers visited the scene.

