Jamaica attorney Jennifer Messado charged again with fraud

(Jamaica Gleaner) Attorney Jennifer Messado has been arrested and charged with addit-ional breaches of the Forgery Act.

The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) says it has received several complaints that between April 2017 and January 2018 Messado purported to be acting on behalf of land owners in several upscale communities across Kingston and collected more than $58 million for the sale of the properties.

It is also reported that Messado initiated contact with a well-placed businessman stating that she was authorised to act on behalf of the Sports Development Foundation in the sale of several premises located in the Kingston 5 area.

In this instance, Messado allegedly produced documents including an incomplete and false sales agreement and persuaded the buyer to deposit money in the absence of a signed agreement.

The complainant subsequently made checks about the property and was told by a representative from the Sports Development Foundation that it did not retain Messado neither was the property being considered for sale.

Messado is to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court today.

She is currently before the court on similar fraud charges.

