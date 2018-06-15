Regional News

Soca artiste Rodney “Benjai” Le Blanc wins case against AG

By Staff Writer
ASSAULTED: Rodney “Benjai” Le Blanc

(Trinidad Express) The State has been ordered to pay financial compensation to soca artiste Rodney “Benjai” Le Blanc after he emerged victorious in a civil suit filed against the Office of the Attorney General, claiming he was unlawfully assaulted by police during a fete at San Fernando Hill in 2010.

Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh handed down the ruling at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain on Wednesday after finding the singer had provided sufficient evidence to sug­gest he had been unjustly assaulted. He is to receive $20,000 in damages.

More in Regional News
default placeholder

Trump pick for T&T says ISIS overshadows country

Nicaragua president’s foes stage nationwide strike

default placeholder

Venezuela’s Maduro names Delcy Rodriguez as vice president

default placeholder

U.S. Vice President Pence to visit Brazil-White House

default placeholder

T&T businessman gunned down outside food outlet

T&T serial rapist/killer gets 27 years

Entertainer Mavado allegedly defrauded of by attorney Jennifer Messado – Court

default placeholder

Nicaraguan bishops to mediate new talks after deadly protests

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web