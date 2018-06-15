Soca artiste Rodney “Benjai” Le Blanc wins case against AG

(Trinidad Express) The State has been ordered to pay financial compensation to soca artiste Rodney “Benjai” Le Blanc after he emerged victorious in a civil suit filed against the Office of the Attorney General, claiming he was unlawfully assaulted by police during a fete at San Fernando Hill in 2010.
Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh handed down the ruling at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain on Wednesday after finding the singer had provided sufficient evidence to suggest he had been unjustly assaulted. He is to receive $20,000 in damages.
