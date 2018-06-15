Regional News

T&T businessman gunned down outside food outlet

By Staff Writer

(Trinidad Express) A 33 year old businessman was shot and killed by thieves in Arouca yesterday.

Quincy Gill, 33, was shot three times and died at hospital.

Around 6.30 a.m. Gill, of Region Park, D’abadie, had parked his silver Toyota Corolla and was opening his food outlet at Eastern Main Road and Lopinot Junction.

The killer ambushed Gill and opened fire, then returned to the vehicle which sped off.

Gill was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he died hours later.

