Jamaica ‘obeah man’ gets 15 years imprisonment for rape

(Jamaica Gleaner) The Clarendon man who raped a university student after convincing her that he could exorcise a ‘duppy’ he claimed was following her was yesterday sent to prison for 15 years.

Baldwin Hyman was sentenced in the Clarendon Circuit Court by High Court judge Justice Carol Lawrence Beswick.

He was convicted last month.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) says Hyman is awaiting trial in the Manchester Circuit Court on a similar charge.

Further, the ODPP said he was acquitted of rape in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court after a trial in which another woman made similar allegations against him.

Prosecutors Andrea Martin Swaby and Syleen O’Gilvie led evidence that on September 16, 2016, the university student was walking along the roadway in May Pen, Clarendon when Hyman approached her and told her that she was being followed by ‘duppy’.

According to prosecutors, he told her he could help, invited her into his car and requested payment for his ‘services’.

The woman reportedly gave him $9,000 then drove with him to a bushy area where he instructed her to remove her clothes. Hyman reportedly rubbed some liquid on parts of her body then told the woman he would have to have sex with her before 6 pm “to remove the thing inside her,”.

When she refused, prosecutors said he forcibly had sex with her.

Hyman was arrested a week later during a police sting operation.