Regional News

T&T car parts dealer gunned down

By Staff Writer
Killed: Simon Moss

(Trinidad Express) Auto parts dealer Simon Moss was shot and killed outside his home in St Joseph on Wednesday night.

Moss, lived at Agostini Drive with his wife and children.

He was one of two people killed on Wednesday night.

A man identified as Atiba Hamlet was shot and killed in Belmont.

The killing of Moss, 42, may have been a hit, police say, since no attempt was made to rob him before he was shot as he turned into the driveway of his home.

He died at the scene.

More in Regional News

Nikki Minaj: ‘I was an illegal immigrant from Trinidad’

sn guyana news

Venezuela says U.S. sanctions hurt oil market stability

sn guyana news

AA launches daily flights from North Carolina to Barbados

sn guyana news

Jamaica ‘obeah man’ gets 15 years imprisonment for rape

Venezuelans survive by smuggling over the waves to Trinidad

sn guyana news

Puerto Rico land ownership system hampering rebuilding – leaders

T&T labour leader: Crime worse under PNM

Veteran Chavez ally Cabello to lead Venezuelan Constituent Assembly

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web