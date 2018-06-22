T&T car parts dealer gunned down

(Trinidad Express) Auto parts dealer Simon Moss was shot and killed outside his home in St Joseph on Wednesday night.

Moss, lived at Agostini Drive with his wife and children.

He was one of two people killed on Wednesday night.

A man identified as Atiba Hamlet was shot and killed in Belmont.

The killing of Moss, 42, may have been a hit, police say, since no attempt was made to rob him before he was shot as he turned into the driveway of his home.

He died at the scene.