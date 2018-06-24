2,000 lb of ganga valued at $10M seized

(Jamaica Gleaner): Over 2,000 pounds of ganja valued at approximately $10 million was seized in Portmore, St Catherine, Jamaica yesterday by detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime division.

The police say one man was taken into custody in connection with the drugs. He will be questioned in the presence of his attorney and could face criminal charges.

A motor vehicle that was parked at the premises was also seized.

The police report that a team was conducting operations in the West Cumberland area where a house was searched and approximately 2,300 pounds of ganja – wrapped in several transparent plastic bags — were found inside a room.