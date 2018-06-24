Murder on Ariapita Avenue, killed while changing flat tyre

(Trinidad Express): A man was shot dead while changing a tyre on his vehicle parked along Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, on Friday night.

Akiel Joefield, 29, was liming with a friend were near La Habana bar, located on the corner of Alfredo Street and Ariapita Avenue, at around 11pm.

Police said Joefield of Charford Court, Port-of-Spain, and his friend was changing a tyre on the roadway when a gunman approached.

The man opened fire on Joefield who began running. Eyewitnesses said Joefield fell and the gunman stood over him and fired several shots.

Off duty police officers heard the gunfire and responded. Police said one of the officers confronted the gunman, but he escaped.

Joefield was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.