Regional News

Murder on Ariapita Avenue, killed while changing flat tyre

By Staff Writer

(Trinidad Express):  A man was shot dead while changing a tyre on his vehicle parked along Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, on Friday night.

Akiel Joefield, 29, was liming with a friend were near La Habana bar, located on the corner of Alfredo Street and Ariapita Avenue, at around 11pm.

Police said Joefield of Charford Court, Port-of-Spain, and his friend was changing a tyre on the roadway when a gunman approached.

The man opened fire on Joefield who began running. Eyewitnesses said Joefield fell and the gunman stood over him and fired several shots.

Off duty police officers heard the gunfire and responded. Police said one of the officers confronted the gunman, but he escaped.

Joefield was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

More in Regional News
sn guyana news

Harvesting rain an option for Barbados

sn guyana news

Mexican airline Volaris offers free flights for separated children

sn guyana news

2,000 lb of ganga valued at $10M seized

sn guyana news

T&T secretary murdered in law office

In T&T: Husband killed by masked men, wife critical

T&T businessman charged with $8.6m fraud, money laundering

Nikki Minaj: ‘I was an illegal immigrant from Trinidad’

T&T car parts dealer gunned down

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web