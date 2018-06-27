Bullets near T&T basketball court: Two die

(Trinidad Express) Two men were shot and killed, and a woman wounded in Morvant yesterday morning. It happened at about 2.15a.m. near a basketball court at Never Dirty.

Residents heard explosions and found three people on the ground.

Police and paramedics were called. The injured were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where 32-year-old Adrian Gabriel and 28-year-old Samuel David died.

A woman, Satoya Cumberbatch, 19, was also shot. She is listed in serious condition. Police have obtained CCTV footage from cameras in the area.