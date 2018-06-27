Regional News

T&T govt to sell Clico-backed bonds

By Staff Writer
`Well-backed and secure’: Information Minister Stuart Young, left, speaks to Finance Minister Colm Imbert

(Trinidad Express) Government’s highly-anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO) for its National Investment Fund (NIF), through a company formed to monetise some assets recovered from the CLICO bailout, will run from July 11 to August 8.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Colm Imbert on Monday in Parliament.

Imbert described the prospectus as a gift to keep on giving to the people of Trinidad and Tobago, from whom TT$23 billion in tax dollars was injected into the collapsed conglomerate.

The NIF will be founded with an assortment of shares pulled from various former portfolios of CLICO, with the majority coming from Republic Bank valued at TT$4.3 billion and representing 55 per cent of the Fund.

Government will also assign TT$200 million in One Caribbean Media (OCM) shares to represent two per cent of the company, TT$970 million from Angostura Holdings Ltd for 12 per cent of the Fund’s shares, Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) at TT$2.025 billion with 26 per cent of shares and the West Indian Tobacco Company (WITCO) with TT$405 million at five per cent of the Fund’s shares.

More in Regional News
sn guyana news

Task force to tackle $1.6b Barbados debt

sn guyana news

Sir Fred laid to rest

sn guyana news

Bullets near T&T basketball court: Two die

EU imposes sanctions on more top Venezuelan officials

Trump, Democratic congresswoman clash as tempers rise on immigration

sn guyana news

Jamaica private sector groups call for forensic audit of Petrojam

Guyanese among 35 held in T&T hotel raid

Nicaragua’s unlikely opposition faces rocky road to defeat Ortega

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web