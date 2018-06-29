Man to stand trial for the murder of Shannon Banfield

(Trinidad Express) The man charged with the murder of 20-year-old Shannon Banfield in December 2016, was on Wednesday committed to stand trial at the next sitting of the Assizes.

It came at the end of the preliminary inquiry into the charge in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court.

Acting Chief Magi-strate, Maria Busby Earl-Caddle heard the case against the accused, Dale Seecharan 38, of St. Helena, and committed the matter to trial.

Assistant Deputy Director of Prosecutions, Angelica Teelucksingh and State Attorney Chanell Moe, prosecuted on behalf of the State in the matter.

Banfield, a bank employee of Santa Cruz, went missing on 5th December, 2016 and her body found on December 8, 2016, at IAM and Company, at Charlotte Street, Port-of-Spain.

Seecharan was charged by Sgt. Joel Grant, then attached to Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 1.