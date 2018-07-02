Regional News

Gang member shot dead in T&T

By Staff Editor

(Trinidad Guardian) Police are investigating what they described as another gang-related murder that took place just after midnight yesterday in Morvant.
According to a police report, Tarique Finley, 20, of Councilman Circular, Sixth Avenue, Malick, Barataria, was at Vegas in Morvant when he was approached by a gunman and shot dead.
Police said Finley, who was also called Rico and Monster, was well known to them as he was a member of the Rasta City gang.
Finley’s killing has taken the murder toll to 283 so far for the year.
In an unrelated incident, police mistakenly shot a taxi driver who had moments before managed to wrestle a gun away from a bandit who held him up and robbed him.
Police said at about 1 am, 39-year-old taxi driver Kurt Short was in his taxi with two occupants when they announced a hold-up as he was approaching Erica Street along the Eastern Main Road in Laventille.

Tarique Finley

Police said there was a struggle in which Short was shot in the back and abdomen. However, he still managed to wrestle the gun away from his attacker.
By then the assailants were escaping in his Nissan Tiida and he fired shots at the vehicle.
However, police responding to the scene, mistook him for the aggressor and also shot him in the shoulder.
The wounded man was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where he was treated and warded in a stable condition.
Investigations are continuing.

