CAL responds to claims by Joint Select Committee

(Trinidad Express) Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) has given the assurance that the air carrier does engage in proper security checks of prospective employees, which are carried out in keeping with the company’s normal employment requirements.

The assurance after CAL was taken to task by members of a Joint Select Committee (JSC) on State Enterprises on Tuesday, for failing to do security background checks on new employees, some of whom hold managerial positions.

In a press release on Wednesday, CAL, which stated that its board of directors have taken note of the statements made by members of the JSC, said: “The airline industry poses high security risks arising out of both narcotic trafficking and terrorist activity.

As a result, all staff are subject to security checks before being hired.

The nature and conduct of the security check policy is administered by the Security Department in Operations and Human Resources, which will liaise with security to ensure that due process has been followed.”

CAL said the airline industry is highly regulated, and as a proud and longstanding member of the Inter-national Air Transport Association – IATA, and also as a recognized IATA Operational Safety Audit qualified airline and a certified Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved repair station, Caribbean Airlines adheres to a rigorous system of checks and balances, and has complied with its own internal policy on security checks.

* Security checks are carried out as per the company’s normal employment requirements, including but not limited to reference checks and certificate verification. In addition, the company also requires police verified certificates of good character and applies other internal and external security checks. More intensive security checks are only conducted for support staff who are required to access the airport, aircraft or airside facilities or as other regulations may require. Further security checks are also done for Pilots and Flight Attendants to meet FAA and other Airport regulations. Successfully completing required security checks is a condition of the Caribbean Airlines’ employment agreement.

* Staff who do not require airport or airside access in the course of their duties go through the normal employment vetting process.

* The aforementioned policies continue to be applied in the course of the airline’s operations.

The airline said it wishes to assures all stakeholders that it is committed to meeting and maintaining high standards of safety and security.