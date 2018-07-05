T&T schoolboy murdered, ten years after brother

(Trinidad Express) Just over a decade after his older brother was fatally shot, 16-year-old Mikeel Caesar suffered a similar fate.

Caesar was one of two persons who were shot on Monday afternoon at Plaisance Road, Laventille and he succumbed that night.

According to police reports, at about 1.30 p.m. on Monday, Caesar, a pupil of the Servol Regional Training and Resource Centre, was liming with a group, which included 48-year-old Stephen La Rosa, when a white Hyundai Elantra vehicle pulled up alongside them.

Several shots were fired by a man in the passenger seat of the vehicle, which then sped off. It was found about 30 minutes later along Pashley Street, Laventille with several spent shells inside.

Caesar and La Rosa were rushed to Port of Spain General Hospital, where they were treated, but Caesar died at about 10 p.m. on Monday.

La Rosa was shot in his left leg and was in a serious but stable condition.

Speaking to the Express on Tuesday, Caesar’s mother, Ann Williams, said that her son was a hard-working and loving individual, and the family was struggling to come to terms with the incident.

She said the teenager was originally from Morvant, but was recently living with his family in John John. She said, he was studying to be a mechanic. Caesar, Williams said, had two other siblings. She recalled that ten years ago, Caesar lost his older sibling under similar circumstances. Kevin Miguel Williams was shot dead on April 17, 2008.

Williams, of Plaisance Road, Laventille, was shot dead while working at the “Plannings”, just off Old St Joseph Road, Laventille.

In 2016, Hakim Brathwaite, of Foster Cuevado, Picton in Laventille, was sentenced to death for Williams’ murder.