Regional News

Fight before T&T fatal crash

By Staff Writer
Shana Isaac was with radio DJ Franklin Myers at the time of the crash.

(Trinidad Express) Police have been told that nurse Shana Isaac was fighting with her male companion while he was driving, which led to the crash that killed her on Sunday.

Isaac, 29, sustained multiple injuries and died at the Arima District Health Facility that afternoon.

The driver, Franklin Myers, 29, of Mendoza Road, Belmont – was transferred from the health facility to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he is warded.

Myers, a disc jockey who goes by the name DJ Stryker Regal and works with Red 96.7fm.

Isaac, of Rosewood Drive, Diego Martin, was a front seat passenger in the car, police said the driver told them from his hospital bed.

The driver told officers that they were driving along Antigua Road when an argument broke out and she grabbed the steering wheel.

He lost control and crashed into a concrete median.

More in Regional News
Three dead, three injured in T&T boardwalk shooting

Three dead, three injured in T&T boardwalk shooting

Asset swap for UWI debt – Governments commit to clear US$200m arrears

Asset swap for UWI debt – Governments commit to clear US$200m arrears

T&T doctor in race-related rant terminated by Health Ministry

Haitian civil unrest enters third day despite fuel hike reversal

T&T seeking foreign help with blow-out of abandoned oil well

T&T seeking foreign help with blow-out of abandoned oil well

Brazil judge blocks order to release of Lula from prison

Brazil judge blocks order to release of Lula from prison

T&T seeking foreign help with blow-out of abandoned oil well

Tropical storm watch still in effect for Barbados

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web