Call made for Barbados law school

(Barbados Nation) Barbados is being urged to set up its own law school.

The proposal has come from principal of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill, Professor Eudine Barriteau.

She made the request during a courtesy call with Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Dale Marshall, Permanent Secretary Yvette Goddard and Deputy Permanent Secretary Charles Piggott at the ministry in Wildey, St Michael yesterday. Director of Institutional Planning at the UWI, Gale Hall, was also present.

Barriteau explained that she saw the establishment of a law school as not only being able to cater to Barbadians, but those from across the Caribbean and as far as England.

She asked the Attorney General to “consider it seriously”, adding she would also raise the topic with the Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw and Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

The principal stressed that she would like Barbados to be seen as the hub for education in the Caribbean.

In response, Marshall said there were a number of issues to be considered in the proposal, but he also wanted to hear the opinion of the Council of Legal Education on the matter.

During the courtesy call, other matters discussed included the establishment of a Centre for Food Security and Cooperation, and an upcoming symposium on biosecurity issues.

UWI currently has the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago and the Norman Manley Law School in Jamaica. (Barbados Government Information Service)