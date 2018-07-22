Regional News

Top TT cop’s sons held with 1.5 kilos of marijuana

By Staff Writer

(Trinidad and Tobago Guardian): Police yesterday arrested the two sons of a high-ranking colleague after they seized 1.5 kilogrammes of marijuana during an exercise at a house in Mt Hope.

The men, aged 21 and 24, were arrested shortly after officers attached to the St Joseph Police Station raided a house at National Avenue around 4.30 am, after receiving a tip-off, and executed a search warrant for illegal drugs. The men reportedly accompanied the officers during their search of the house where the drug was subsequently found.

The men were arrested, cautioned by police and later charged with the possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking. The men are to appear in court next week.

Several other people were also arrested by police for various crimes during other anti-crime raids in Mt Hope yesterday.

