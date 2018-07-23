‘Gary Griffith the choice for T&T top cop’

(Trinidad Express) From captain to commissioner.

Gary Griffith, 53, the man who senior Government sources on Saturday confirmed is the choice for Police Commissioner, was uncharacteristically quiet when the Sunday Express contacted him.

“Absolutely no comment,” Griffith said, refusing to be engaged in any way on this issue.

Griffith was national security minister between 2013 and 2015.

But senior Government sources said the pathway is now clear for the former minister in the UNC-led former People’s Partnership administration to be become the next CoP.