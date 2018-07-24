Privy Council reserves decision on T&T CJ’s appeal, opts not to hear arguments

Chief Justice Ivor Archie(Trinidad Express) The appeal filed by Chief Justice Ivor Archie in challenge of an investigation launched against him by the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) into allegations of misconduct came to an abrupt end at the Privy Council in London yesterday.

In an unusual move, the five British law lords who were presiding over the appeal indicated to attorneys that they did not need to hear any submissions from lawyers for the LATT in response to those made by Archie’s legal representatives. They then reserved their decision to a date that is yet to be set.

But legal sources said from all indication, it appeared as though the law lords have already arrived at their decision on Archie so there was no need to hear from attorneys for the other side.

Contacted yesterday, president of the LATT, Douglas Mendes, SC, said he did not wish to speculate on what the court may finally rule.

“All I can say is that they did not wish to hear from our attorneys. I do not know what that means. You can probably get someone else to translate that for you,” he said.