Regional News

Barbados Private Sector Association to meet on Herbert

By Staff Writer
Charles Herbert (Courtesy of Barbados Nation)

(Barbados Nation): The Barbados Private Sector Association (BPSA) will be convening a meeting next week to discuss the position of its chairman, Charles Herbert.

Herbert, who is also the chairman of Goddard Enterprises Ltd, is among three men charged on Friday by police for a number of drug offences relating to the discovery of a large quantity of marijuana, worth just over a half-million dollars, on a yacht last Monday.

When contacted, executive director Anne Reid said: “All I can say is that we note this development and the board of the BPSA will have to convene a meeting to discuss this matter within the next week. This is in relation to the BPSA board and our chairman.”

Herbert, who led talks with Government on behalf of the private sector in relation to the economy, served as an independent director on the BPSA board before succeeding Alex McDonald, who demitted office on July 31, 2016.

