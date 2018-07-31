Gary Griffith confirmed as T&T CoP

(Trinidad Express) Captain Gary Griffith is the next Commissioner of Police.

The nomination to appoint Griffith as Commissioner of Police was approved in the House of Representatives yesterday.

Nineteen members voted in favour of his appointment.

Thirteen members of the Opposition abstained from the vote.

Griffith was the fourth nominee on the merit list submitted by the Police Service Commission.

In an immediate response Griffith expressed thanks for the “overwhelming support”.

He said, “To those law abiding citizens who have been skeptical of this decision made, It is my intention to win over your trust and support in the very near future. To those within the Service who may also share concerns, I assure you, I am well aware that I can never do this on my own, and I am certain, despite what is reported in the mainstream media, those who took the oath to protect and serve, will do so with pride. We are all aware that a team is as strong as its weakest link, and part of my role is to ensure all links are bolstered.”

Griffith said there was no time for celebration but to give thanks for being afforded the opportunity to serve his country. And he was focused on the task ahead.