T&T soldier charged with murder

(Trinidad Express) A Private attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment appeared before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle, in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court last Friday, charged with the July 21 murder of Kareem Wilson.

Frisco Samuel Julien, 30, of Cantaro Village, Santa Cruz, is also charged with shooting with intent, possession of firearm and possession of ammunition.

Wilson, 29, of San Juan, was standing with friends in the car park of Mellows Mood Bar, Lower Santa Cruz, around 2:40am when he was approached by three men.

An altercation occurred resulting in the victim being shot several times about the body. He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Julien, who was based at Camp Signal Hill, Tobago, was arrested at his Santa Cruz home a few hours after the incident.

Investigations were supervised by Insp. Andrew Lawrence and W/Sgt. Belinda Sylvester, while Julien was charged by PC Denver Callender, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 2.

Julien is in prison custody and will reappear in court on August 24.