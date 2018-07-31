Regional News

Woman stabbed to death in Port-of-Spain

By Staff Writer
Tyesha De Sousa

(Trinidad Guardian)  Twenty-one-year-old Tyesha De Sousa was stabbed to death by a man who chased her down in the heart of Port-of-Spain before killing her on Sunday.

According to police reports, around 3.50 am, De Sousa of Trou Macaque, Laventille, was in a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old man along Charlotte Street, Port-of- Spain, near the Port-of-Spain General Hospital.

Police said the two reportedly got into a heated argument and the vehicle ran off the roadway and crashed into a wall. De Sousa reportedly ran out of the car and the driver, now armed with a knife, chased after her. The woman’s attacker eventually caught up to her and stabbed her several times.

According to reports, a member of the T&T Defence Force who was nearby, went to De Sousa’s assistance and subdued her attacker.

She was later taken to the nearby hospital. The suspect was in custody last evening being interrogated by Homicide Bureau investigators.

 

More in Regional News

Gary Griffith confirmed as T&T CoP

Embattled Jamaica minister resigns

CCJ orders 60% cement tariff restored in Barbados

CCJ orders 60% cement tariff restored in Barbados

T&T soldier charged with murder

Woman stabbed to death in Port-of-Spain

Chinese consortium to build fourth Panama Canal bridge

Chinese consortium to build fourth Panama Canal bridge

Chinese businessman murdered in T&T, police suspect hit

Peru president proposes referendum on political, judicial reform

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web