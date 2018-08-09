Regional News

Charged with laundering, former Bajan minister has to stay in NY

By Staff Writer

(Barbados Nation) Former Minister of Industry and International Business Donville Inniss has to wear a GPS monitoring device (electronic ankle bracelet) so authorities know his whereabouts at all times.

Furthermore, he has been ordered by a United States court to stay in New York until his next court date.

In addition, the former minister has surrendered his Barbados passport and must also report to pre-trial officials from the Eastern District of New York before his next court appearance, the NATION has been informed.

That date with destiny will be on August 23, at which time Inniss will be arraigned and allowed to enter an official plea.

Inniss, 52, who was arraigned on money laundering charges in Florida on Monday, will head to a courthouse in the Eastern District of New York later this month. The hearing will be before US District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto at the Eastern District’s courthouse in the borough of Brooklyn.

