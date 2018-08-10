T&T schoolgirl shot in ‘bloodbath’

(Trinidad Express) A 15-year-old schoolgirl is among two survivors from Wednesday night’s shooting incident in D’Abadie, which also left two men dead.

The girl of St Ann’s was shot in the head and chest and is hospitalised in a critical condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Tremaine Paul, 19, of Maloney Gardens D’Abadie, is the second survivor from the incident.

He is said to be in a stable condition at the medical complex, having sustained injuries to his legs and abdomen.

The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Alika Scipio of Kurt Trace, Eastern Quarry, Laventille, and 26-year-old Timmy Ragopaul , AKA “Hype” of Seventh Avenue, Oropune Gardens, Piarco.

They both died on the scene.

Police have described the incident as a “bloodbath”.

According to reports, about 8.27 p.m. yesterday, Northern Division officers received a report of a shooting at a street off Boy’s Lane, D’Abadie, Arima.

Residents of the area heard rapid gunfire followed by a crashing sound.

Upon investigating, they observed a white Nissan Tiida had crashed into a wall along the roadway.

The vehicle had four occupants who had all been shot multiple times.

The two wounded, including the 15-year-old girl, were rushed to the Arima District Health Facility from where they were treated and then transferred to the medical complex.

Based on the multiple injuries sustained, police believe the vehicle was shot at by at least two persons with automatic weapons.