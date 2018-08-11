Regional News

Jamaica PM suspends no-sleeveless policy

By Staff Writer

(Jamaica Gleaner) Prime Minister Andrew Holness has ordered the suspension of the practice by ministries, departments, and agencies to prohibit persons wearing sleeveless attire from entering government buildings.

In a statement yesterday afternoon, Holness said Cabinet has taken note of the concerns expressed by members of the public, especially women, about being denied access to facilities because of their sleeveless attire.

He pointed out that there is no law or official government policy against persons wearing sleeveless clothes but that government entities have instituted their own dress code practices.

Holness said he has ordered a full review of these practices with a goal of formulating a government dress code policy.

