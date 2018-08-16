Regional News

CSEC 2018 results available tonight

By Staff Writer

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) TWENTY-ONE thousand, two hundred and fifty students who wrote the 2018 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination will be able to access their results from 10 p.m. tonight.

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has advised that the results will be available to students on their website http://www.cxc.org/.

But not all students will be pleased with their performance as close to 1,500 of those who wrote the exam received no passes.

This was disclosed by Education Minister Anthony Garcia earlier this week.

Of the 21,250 students who wrote the exam in May and June, 16,042 were from Government and Government-assisted schools.

Of that figure, Garcia had said 1,486 students failed to attain any passes.

He however said there was an improvement in performance this year over 2017.

The Ministry will hold a conference on Friday to provide further details on both the CSEC and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) results.

