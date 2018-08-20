Regional News

Jamaican killed in Italy bridge collapse

By Staff Writer
Dawna Munroe, her husband Cristian Cecala and their daughter Kristal.

(Jamaica Observer) KINGSTON, Jamaica — News from Italy is that a Jamaican woman, her Italian husband and nine-year-old daughter, were among the causalities of last Tuesday’s bridge collapse in Genoa.

The death toll from the disaster rose to 43 today after firefighters discovered the three bodies overnight in a motor vehicle.

They have been identified as Dawna Munroe, her husband Cristian Cecala and their daughter Kristal.

They were reportedly found under the rubble in their Hyundai motor vehicle.

Relatives said that Cristian and Dawna, who met in Jamaica, were on their way to a family vacation, however, they failed to show up on the island of Elba at the agreed time.

Meanwhile, the Italian authorities said that yesterday’s findings mean that all those reported missing after Tuesday’s tragedy have now been accounted for, although rescuers are continuing to comb the wreckage. Two of the nine injured still in hospital are in a serious condition.

The disaster has spawned public outrage and unleashed a fierce debate over the state of Italy’s infrastructure.

