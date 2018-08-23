Two gunned down during wake for murdered friend

(Trinidad Express) Two men were shot on Tuesday night during the wake for Mackie Ronald, who was killed in Arouca mere hours before.

The men have been identified as 27-year-old Anderson Forbes of Siskin Drive, Bon Air Gardens, Arouca, and 32-year-old Anderson James AKA “Rodney” of Kiskadee Crescent, Bon Air Gardens.

At about 9.15p.m. on Tuesday, the men were at the wake for their friend, when they were shot.

The police and emergency health services were notified. The men were taken to hospital.

Forbes died at about 9:55p.m. while James died at about 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The killings, and a homicide in Tobago, have pushed the homicide toll up to 351.