Regional News

Two gunned down during wake for murdered friend

By Staff Writer

(Trinidad Express) Two men were shot on Tuesday night during the wake for Mackie Ronald, who was killed in Arouca mere hours before.

The men have been identified as 27-year-old Anderson Forbes of Siskin Drive, Bon Air Gardens, Arouca, and 32-year-old Anderson James AKA “Rodney” of Kiskadee Crescent, Bon Air Gardens.

At about 9.15p.m. on Tuesday, the men were at the wake for their friend, when they were shot.

The police and emergency health services were notified. The men were taken to hospital.

Forbes died at about 9:55p.m. while James died at about 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The killings, and a homicide in Tobago, have pushed the homicide toll up to 351.

More in Regional News

Structural damage from quake reported in various parts of T&T

Two T&T cops charged with murder

Road warps, cracks during quake

How did T&T escape devastation?

Strongest quake ever felt, Trinis were terrified

IDB bans American company

IDB bans American company

ConocoPhillips settles with Venezuela’s PDVSA to recover $2 bln

ConocoPhillips settles with Venezuela’s PDVSA to recover $2 bln

Hindu leader lauds Rowley’s apology

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web