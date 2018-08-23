Two T&T cops charged with murder

(Trinidad Guardian) Two police officers charged with the murder of San Fernando resident Adelle Gilbert were jeered by members of the public and prisoners as they were being escorted in handcuffs from the San Fernando Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police Constables Donald Snaggs and Peter Farnum were charged almost two years after Gilbert was shot by the police near his Carlton Lane, San Fernando home prompting calls from his relatives then for justice.

Police alleged that Gilbert was armed with a gun and had fired at them. Part of the incident was captured by camera footage and formed part of the police investigation.

Farnum, 34, who has seven years service, was attached to the Inter-Agency Task Force, Laventille.

Farnum was arrested at his work place yesterday morning. They were charged by Snr Supt Kenneth Galindo of Homicide Bureau of Investigations.

Shortly before 4 pm they appeared in the Second Court before Magistrate Kerianne Byer who read the charge to them.

It alleged that on October 20, 2016 at Lawrence Street they murdered Gilbert. Farnum was represented by attorneys Keith Beckles and Keon Beckles who asked for disclosure.

Beckles asked for initial report of the incident, reports submitted to the investigators by the accused, CCTV/video footage, ballistic report and other forensic reports, crime scene investigators report, post mortem report and any oral statements.

Farnum’s attorneys also held for attorney Joseph Honore who is representing Snaggs.

The officers were remanded into prison custody and the matter adjourned to September 17.

The officers were given a hooded jacket by their colleagues to cover their faces as they were being escorted from court to the prison van.

People standing outside the court and prisoners who were already in the prison van taunted them as they walked towards the van.