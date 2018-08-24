T&T schools affected by earthquake

(Trinidad Express) Schools in all seven education districts have been affected by Tuesday’s massive magnitude-6.9 earthquake.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia said yesterday despite the best efforts of the ministry to have all schools opened for the new term on September 3, the earthquake negatively impacted these efforts.

Speaking on CCN-TV6’s Morning Edition programme, Garcia said: “(Wednesday) evening I got a report from the Chief Education Officer and that report shows that there are a number of schools now that are in a state, (and) their opening in September will be jeopardised.”