Regional News

T&T schools affected by earthquake

By Staff Writer

(Trinidad Express) Schools in all seven education districts have been affected by Tuesday’s massive magnitude-6.9 earthquake.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia said yesterday despite the best efforts of the ministry to have all schools opened for the new term on September 3, the earthquake negatively impacted these efforts.

Speaking on CCN-TV6’s Morning Edition programme, Garcia said: “(Wednesday) evening I got a report from the Chief Education Officer and that report shows that there are a number of schools now that are in a state, (and) their opening in September will be jeopardised.”

More in Regional News

More than 200 jobs cut as J. Wray & Nephew shuts down sugar operations in St Bess

Some T&T patients relocated after minor quake damage to hospital

Some T&T patients relocated after minor quake damage to hospital

Some T&T patients relocated after minor quake damage to hospital

Structural damage from quake reported in various parts of T&T

Two T&T cops charged with murder

Road warps, cracks during quake

Two gunned down during wake for murdered friend

Two gunned down during wake for murdered friend

How did T&T escape devastation?

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web