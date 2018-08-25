In T&T: Amputee kills mechanic, flees

(Trinidad Express) Police say the one-legged man who allegedly gunned down a man in Sangre Grande yesterday had missed his intended target.

The suspect, a 37 year old amputee of Ramdass Street, Sangre Grande, was detained by police officers in his home following the killing.

The victim of the shooting was identified as Richard Phillip, also known as Shammie, 36, of Rampersad Trace, Vega de Oropouche.

According to police, around 10.39 a.m. the killer was standing across the road from Mahabir Transport and Company.

The owner of the business place Ranjit Mahabir, 55, was standing in front of the his company when he allegedly saw the suspect point a firearm at him and heard explosions.

Phillip, a mechanic, who was on the compound of the business place, was shot in the head and died.

Officers of the Eastern Division Task Force and Sangre Grande CID arrested the suspect minutes later.

The suspect, who is diabetic, recently had the leg amputated due to an infection.