Regional News

Inniss working with prosecutors

By Staff Writer

(Barbados Nation) Former government minister Donville Inniss has begun negotiations with federal prosecutors in the United States on money laundering charges that could lead to a reduced punishment.

It could also result in an early end to what would usually be a lengthy and, because of Inniss’ profile, a highly publicised trial.

Inniss, a former Minister of International Business, who is facing serious corruption charges,  appeared on Thursday in Federal District court in Brooklyn before District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto.

The former parliamentarian said at least twice during his appearance that he was not guilty of the offences of conspiring to launder money and engaging in the actual laundering of money in New York.

 

