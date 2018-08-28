T&T woman charged with sexual penetration of boy, 13

(Trinidad Express) An East Trinidad woman, charged with two counts of sexual penetration against a male child, has appeared before the Arima Magistrates’ Court, to answer to the charges.

Molly Houllier-Mahabir, aka ‘Doodoos’, 28, was granted $40,000 bail with surety when she appeared before Magistrate Brambhanan Dubey, in the Arima 1st Magistrates’ Court, on last Friday.

Bail was granted on the condition that the accused ceases all communication with the victim. The matter has been adjourned to September 21.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at the accused’s home during August 2016 and 2017, against the then 13-year-old boy. Houllier-Mahabir was arrested at her home last Monday by officers of the Child Protection Unit Northern Division (CPU ND). Investigations were supervised by Supt. (Ag.) Sharon Cooper and ASP (Ag.) Claire Guy-Alleyne, while WPC Marsha John, all of CPU ND, laid the charges.

The charges were laid in accordance with the Children Act 2012 Chapter 46:01, which states, “penetration of a child” includes— (a) the insertion of any body part or any object into a child’s bodily orifice; or (b) the insertion of a part of a child’s body into a person’s bodily orifice.”