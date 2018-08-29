Massacre in Arouca: Three killed

(Trinidad Express) Three men were killed in Arouca on Monday night. A fourth man remains in critical condition at hospital.

Police said 28-year-old Dwight Richardson, also known as “50” of Eastern Main Road, Arouca, and 29-year-old Salim Dominique of Heights of Gunapo, Arima died at the scene.

Saleem Dominique, 36, of Boodoo Avenue, Maturita, Arima died while undergoing surgery at the Arima District Hospital at around at 10:30pm.

A fourth man, Nigel Scott, 22, Ramgoliee Trace, Cunupia, is listed in critical condition from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the men were at Nightingale Crescent, Bon Air Gardens, Arouca, when gunmen opened fire at around 8:55 pm.

Officers of the Northern Division Rapid Response Unit responded and found two men on the roadway – one dead and the other was responsive.

Another body was found in a nearby track.

Dominique was taken to the Arima District Hospital where he died.

Police were informed that Scott was dropped off at the hospital with gunshot wounds at around 2a.m.

He was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.