Guyanese seniors party in Barbados

(Barbados Nation) More than 50 Guyanese seniors were feted at a garden party hosted by Guyana’s Consul General at the Consulate’s Harbour View House headquarters, in Highgate Gardens, recently.

The event dubbed Tea Party with Rum Punch, saw several Guyanese and friends of Guyana enjoying a fun-filled afternoon, with a selection of Guyanese and Bajan music igniting the atmosphere.

Guyana’s Counsul General Cita Pilgrim said the Consulate came up with the idea to fete the seniors who had made their home in Barbados, as a way of thanking them for their contribution to Guyana and Barbados.

Some seniors were awarded with special gifts, and all enjoyed the usual Guyanese mouth-watering goodies, local drinks and, of course, the rum punch.