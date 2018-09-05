Regional News

Midnight scream for help… T&T woman chopped to death

By Staff Writer
Tahilia St Clair

(Trinidad Express) Basil St Clair got a phone call around midnight to hear his daughter’s screams.

That was the last time St Clair heard her voice.

The Palo Seco woman was fatally chopped on Monday night, allegedly by her ex-lover.

Tahilia St Clair, 27, was attacked at her home at Allen Street, Beach Road.

Around 11.50 p.m. Tahilia St Clair called her father on his cell phone and told him that the suspect was at her home.

Moments later, his daughter screamed and the phone call ended.

The father contacted police and went to her home.

St Clair’s other daughter, Brittney St Clair, reported that her sister was chopped on the head, and she was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility.

Police launched a manhunt for the suspect and found him in the village, allegedly with a cutlass.

He was taken into custody at the Siparia Police Station.

Tahilia St Clair died while receiving medical treatment.

