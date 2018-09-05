Regional News

T&T PM: Workers to get stocks in ‘new’ Petrotrin

By Staff Editor

(Trinidad Guardian) Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley last night as­sured that Gov­ern­ment is not clos­ing down Petrotrin, al­though it does in­tend to shut down its re­fin­ery op­er­a­tions. He said with the com­pa­ny con­tin­u­ous­ly los­ing and due to pay up on a US$850 mil­lion debt in months, Govern­ment had no choice but to act on the slide now.

Hav­ing heard the cries of Petrotrin work­ers who were out­side try­ing to get in ear­li­er but were un­suc­cess­ful, Row­ley said, “The Gov­ern­ment is not clos­ing down Petrotrin … The Gov­ern­ment of Trinidad and To­ba­go is not clos­ing down Petrotrin.”

He said Gov­ern­ment was ful­ly aware of its re­spon­si­bil­i­ty to the peo­ple of T&T and those most af­fect­ed by the im­pend­ing ac­tion.

“We un­der­stand very clear­ly the reper­cus­sions of the ac­tion that we have tak­en, that we need very lit­tle en­cour­age­ment and very lit­tle ad­vice as to our re­spon­si­bil­i­ty to the peo­ple of the south­land for whom that re­fin­ery was their bread and but­ter and their chil­dren’s fu­ture,” he said.

How­ev­er, point­ing out the “hor­ren­dous” fig­ures ac­coun­tants found which showed the pre­vi­ous gov­ern­ment had been hid­ing loss­es, which were giv­en to the au­di­ence be­fore the PM spoke by Fi­nance Min­is­ter Colm Im­bert, Row­ley said the re­fin­ery as­pect of the busi­ness was “bleed­ing this coun­try dry.”

Say­ing that pre­vi­ous ad­min­is­tra­tions had not been fac­ing up to the re­al­i­ties of these los­es and were not pre­pared to do what was nec­es­sary to save the coun­try, he told the crowd that “a day of reck­on­ing al­ways comes” and the PNM was not afraid to re­struc­ture Petrotrin to re­turn to earn­ing rev­enue.

He al­so pledged to of­fer Petrotrin work­ers stocks in the re­struc­tured com­pa­ny, say­ing this would give them a chance to make ex­tra earn­ings.

Ear­li­er, how­ev­er, De­von Matthews and El­la An­del’s D Jour­ney played loud­ly as tem­po­rary and ca­su­al work­ers from the Pointe-a-Pierre re­fin­ery marched on­to the com­pound hop­ing to get an­swers to burn­ing ques­tions about their fu­ture.

But they be­came an­gry with­in sec­onds as they squared off with South­ern Di­vi­sion po­lice who blocked them from en­ter­ing the cen­tre. Cry­ing “dis­crim­i­na­tion” and “dic­ta­tor­ship”, the group, many of whom spent decades rais­ing their chil­dren with in­come from the re­fin­ery, said they were al­so from the Mara­bel­la com­mu­ni­ty and had a right like every oth­er cit­i­zen to at­tend the meet­ing.

While the work­ers cried dis­crim­i­na­tion, As­sis­tant Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Ir­win Hack­shaw told me­dia there was no dis­crim­i­na­tion by po­lice of­fi­cers.

Wear­ing OW­TU jer­seys and armed with flags they faced off with the of­fi­cers, who even­tu­al­ly had to call for re­in­force­ments. Even Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley’s se­cu­ri­ty de­tail stood guard at the door, keep­ing the union at bay.

The work­ers be­came even more in­censed when En­er­gy Min­is­ter Franklin Khan said there were 1,229 non-per­ma­nent em­ploy­ees at Petrotrin with a wage bill of $21,000 per month each. In the past sev­er­al years, he said the over­time bill had av­er­aged $22.7 mil­lion, adding that there was once a car­pen­ter who earned $70,000 a month in over­time.

The work­ers claimed this was a lie, ac­cus­ing Khan of at­tempt­ing to mis­lead the pub­lic and turn them against Petrotrin work­ers. They added that Petrotrin had over 2,000 ca­su­al and tem­po­rary work­ers in the fields of in­stru­men­ta­tion, au­to me­chan­ics, welders and op­er­a­tors.

Harold Joshua, who worked at the re­fin­ery for the past 37 years, said many of his col­leagues who showed up last night were in their 50s, mak­ing it dif­fi­cult to find em­ploy­ment af­ter the re­fin­ery clos­es. Joshua said their prob­lem was that in every­thing Gov­ern­ment had said about the shut­down of the re­fin­ery, they had made no state­ments on the fate of the ca­su­al and tem­po­rary work­ers.

“Some of us are ready to go home but the prob­lem for us is, where are we go­ing to find work at 57 and 58 years old? When you go to an em­ploy­er and you tell them your age, they’ll ask you what you can do,” Joshua said.

“This is so stress­ful to us and our fam­i­lies. Some­times the com­pa­ny hires con­trac­tors for the re­fin­ery and they fail. When that hap­pens, it is the ca­su­al and tem­po­rary work­ers who have worked for years who are the ones that have to fix the mess.”

For the young work­ers, they said busi­ness­es in Mara­bel­la will be closed down be­cause the spend­ing pat­tern in the com­mu­ni­ty will be ham­pered. This means that busi­ness in Mara­bel­la will not be able to hire those laid off by the com­pa­ny.

Works and Trans­port Min­is­ter Ro­han Sinanan lat­er said the work­ers were de­nied en­try be­cause the cen­tre was al­ready filled. The work­ers even­tu­al­ly left the com­pound, re­turn­ing to the road­side.

Police officers block OWTU members from entering the PNM’s public meeting at the Marabella Community Centre last night.

 

Related Coverage

Petrotrin working on exit packages for oil workers —Espinet

Billion-dollar payout for Petrotrin refinery workers

T&T Energy Minister gets ‘fake oil’ report from board

More in Regional News

Venezuela’s neighbours seek aid to grapple with migration crisis

Skull of ancient human possibly found in burned Brazilian museum

Skull of ancient human possibly found in burned Brazilian museum

Guatemala bars entry to head of U.N. anti-corruption body

Guatemala bars entry to head of U.N. anti-corruption body

Crisis-hit Argentina hopes for improved IMF deal this month

Crisis-hit Argentina hopes for improved IMF deal this month

Midnight scream for help… T&T woman chopped to death

Espinet in dark about Petrotrin refinery sale

Comments

Around the Web