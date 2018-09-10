Barbadian men found dead in Jamaica

(Barbados Nation) Reports coming out of Jamaica say two Barbadian men have been found dead in the eastern parish of St Thomas.

An article published by RJR News said the bodies of Dario Yearwood and Daniel Griffiths were found in bushes in Woodbourne on Friday.

“The men reportedly arrived in Jamaica on Wednesday close to midday and should have checked in at a Kingston hotel but never did.

“Detectives who went to the murder scene recovered an identification card belonging to one of the men. Further checks with the immigration authorities on Saturday revealed that the men were Barbadian nationals,” the article said.

The men’s bodies, which reportedly bore gunshot wounds, were discovered by a resident who went to tend to his cattle.