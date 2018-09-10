Regional News

Barbadian men found dead in Jamaica

By Staff Writer

(Barbados Nation) Reports coming out of Jamaica say two Barbadian men have been found dead in the eastern parish of St Thomas.

An article published by RJR News said the bodies of Dario Yearwood and Daniel Griffiths were found in bushes in Woodbourne on Friday.

“The men reportedly arrived in Jamaica on Wednesday close to midday and should have checked in at a Kingston hotel but never did.

“Detectives who went to the murder scene recovered an identification card belonging to one of the men. Further checks with the immigration authorities on Saturday revealed that the men were Barbadian nationals,” the article said. 

The men’s bodies, which reportedly bore gunshot wounds, were discovered by a resident who went to tend to his cattle.

 

Related Coverage

Two Jamaican brothers killed in alleged gunfight with police

Jamaica Court throws out appeal of men in chilling sewage pit murders

Jamaica Gov’t rejects Mugabe attack

More in Regional News

Strengthening Hurricane Florence churns toward U.S. Southeastern coast

Meeting of U.S., Central American officials is called off this week

Meeting of U.S., Central American officials is called off this week

Venezuela announces easing of currency controls, economists skeptical

Florence expected to become hurricane on way to U.S. East Coast

Florence expected to become hurricane on way to U.S. East Coast

‘Shimmering’ Mexican drama ‘Roma’ wins Venice for Cuaron and Netflix

‘Shimmering’ Mexican drama ‘Roma’ wins Venice for Cuaron and Netflix

Missing T&T woman found dead

Comments

Around the Web