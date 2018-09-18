In T&T: Brother, 78, sister, 81 found shot dead

(Trinidad Express) Hours after an elderly brother and sister were heard arguing, neighbours found the two dead.

The siblings were found with gunshot wounds in their house at Morvant.

The discovery was made around 2 p.m.

Victor Hutchinson, 78, and Claudette Cassell, 81, were found in the home they shared at McDonald Trace, Chinapoo.

Police were told that neighbours heard the siblings arguing around midday.

Later when they went to check on them, the brother and sister were both bleeding and unresponsive.

Police said autopsies would determine whether the deaths were to be classified as a murder-suicide or two murders.