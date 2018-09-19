Regional News

Barbados to move to digital payment network

By Staff Writer

(Barbados Nation) Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley yesterday revealed plans for Barbados to delve into a national digital payment network.

Mottley made the announcement of plans for a Barbados mMoney Pilot at Bitt Central Bank Meets Blockchain: From The Ground Up event at Hilton Hotel.

Mottley disclosed that Government would be soon meeting with commercial banks to discuss the impasse between that sector and Bitt’s digital payment network mMoney.

She said this was a part of Government’s plan to continue its transformation process for Barbados, allowing the country to move forward.

 

Her address came following remarks by Bitt CEO Senator Rawdon Adams who told the gathering of the current impasse passed between at least two commercial banks and Bitt’s initiative.

 

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Debt restructuring, IMF balance of payments support on the cards

IMF team returning to Barbados next month

Bajan PM paints sobering picture of debt situation

More in Regional News

T&T Energy Minister: 4,700 oil workers to lose jobs

Bail denied for cop, welder accused in Pollonais kidnapping

Barbados needs to speed immigration process for non-nationals – Home Affairs Minister

Barbados needs to speed immigration process for non-nationals – Home Affairs Minister

Comments