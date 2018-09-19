Barbados to move to digital payment network

(Barbados Nation) Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley yesterday revealed plans for Barbados to delve into a national digital payment network.

Mottley made the announcement of plans for a Barbados mMoney Pilot at Bitt Central Bank Meets Blockchain: From The Ground Up event at Hilton Hotel.

Mottley disclosed that Government would be soon meeting with commercial banks to discuss the impasse between that sector and Bitt’s digital payment network mMoney.

She said this was a part of Government’s plan to continue its transformation process for Barbados, allowing the country to move forward.

Her address came following remarks by Bitt CEO Senator Rawdon Adams who told the gathering of the current impasse passed between at least two commercial banks and Bitt’s initiative.