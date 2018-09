(Jamaica Gleaner) Caribbean Airlines is cutting its services from Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport to Fort Lauderdale.

In a statement, Caribbean Airlines said the changes will take effect on January 7 next year as part of a strategic review.

It also said passengers booked from January 08, 2019 have been offered a full refund or reallocated to other services.

The Kingston to Fort Lauderdale services will continue as usual.