In T&T: Cop, contractor charged with Pollonais kidnapping Top of

(Trinidad Express) Police officer Ian Dwarika and building contractor Shain Steven have been charged in connection with the kidnapping of businesswoman Natalie Pollonais.

The two were to appear in court yesterday afternoon.

The men have been transferred from the San Fernando Police Station to the holding bay of the

Dwarika, 44, of Union Hall, San Fernando had 15 years service in the Police Service.

He was last attached to the la Romaine Police Post. He is charged with kidnapping for ransom.

Steven, 37, of Hope Road, Princes Town is charged with kidnapping for ransom and pursuing a ransom by negotiating for the release of a kidnapped person.

On Tuesday, SRP Shaundelle Euin, and welder Gregory James appeared in court charged with Pollonais’ on September 6. They were denied bail.