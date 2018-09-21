Regional News

Mystery over death of Bajan ex-tourism chief

By Staff Writer

(Barbados Nation) The quiet neighbourhood of 5th Avenue, Rowans Park North, St George, was thrown into a state of shock Tuesday night after the stabbing death of one of its own.

The body of 68-year-old Cecil Miller, a former chairman of the Barbados Tourism Product Authority, was discovered by police after responding to a call to the area after 5 p.m.

They reported that Miller’s 63-year-old wife Syberton Marcelle was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a semi-conscious state. Her condition was not known up to press time.

On Wednesday morning, while police were at the residence carrying out investigations, neighbours’ houses were shut tight and the mood was eerily quiet.

 

